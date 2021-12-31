Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until Report ocean

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products such as urea and creatinine from blood, which occurs from inappropriate functioning of kidneys. The procedure is vital during the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Dialysis can be performed in two ways, namely; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis (HD), a filter is used to remove the waste products and extra fluids from blood. The purified blood is then reintroduced into the patient’s body. On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called peritoneum and a dialysis solution to clean and purify blood and reinstate it into the patient’s body. Both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis work on a similar principle of purifying the blood and removing toxins from patient’s body, when kidneys are unable to function normally.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at $15,681.81 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,164.86 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0%.

This market growth is attributed to surge in incidences of kidney related diseases and problems associated with kidney transplants as kidney transplantation involves a major surgery, a donor match, and a lifetime regime of immunosuppressant medications to prevent body refutation against the organ. In addition, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are projected to further supplement the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth. Conversely, rise in complications related to dialysis treatment such as infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding are likely to obstruct growth of the market in the coming years.

Similarly, reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impedes growth of the market, as reimbursement for dialysis varies widely in terms of amount & duration between these countries and does not necessarily cover real treatment costs, further discouraging patients and physicians for considering the policy usage.

On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward home hemodialysis (HHD), owing to its effective and patient-centered approach and surge in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Baxter International Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

– Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Cook Group

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– Medtronic PLC

– Asahi Kasei Corp.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Hemodialysis

? Short-term Catheter

? Chronic Catheter

? Graft

? Fistula

o Peritoneal Dialysis

By Dialysis Site

o Hospitals

o Clinics & Dialysis Centers

o Home Dialysis

? Home Hemodialysis

? Home Peritoneal Dialysis

By Modality

o Conventional

o Daily (Day Time, Night Time)

By Product

o Devices

o Consumables

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

