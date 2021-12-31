Medical Display Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Medical Display Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Medical Display Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Display Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global medical display market was valued at $2,052.77 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,194.72 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.90% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical-grade displays feature an array of technologies, which address image accuracy, including uniformity correction, thereby providing consistent brightness and color across the full display. Medical-grade displays have higher luminance, provide extended warranties, and calibrate to Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) standards.

The growth of the global medical display market is majorly driven by growth in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short replacement cycles of medical displays, and increase in preference for minimally invasive treatments. The need for ultra-high-resolution imaging and multimodality monitors in hospitals and diagnostic centers for surgeries creates new opportunities for the medical display market in the near future. Recent advances in the medical imaging techniques such as 3D technology, open and portable MRIs, digital mammography, and AI are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for major players.

On the contrary, increase in adoption of refurbished medical displays and adoption of consumer-grade displays are the factors anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The consumer-grade displays have specific functions making them option for hospitals and clinics, where consumers like features such as low configurations with respect to resolution, or compatibility with various modalities are required. Consumer displays have a glossy finish, thus can be beneficial in low light settings and windows, preventing distraction.

On the basis of device, the global medical display market is categorized into desktop, mobile, and all-in-one.

Competitive rivalry in the global medical display market was observed at high level as major players have focused on the adoption of growth strategies such as, product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), product developments, partnerships, and distributor agreements to strengthen their foothold in the competitive market.

The key players operating in the global medical display market include ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; Axiomtek Co., Ltd.; Barco; BenQ Medical Technology; COJE Co.,Ltd.; Dell Inc.; Double Black Imaging; FSN Medical Technologies; Sony Corporation; DIVA Laboratories. Ltd.; EIZO Corporation; and Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical display market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

– A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global medical display market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Device

– Mobile

– Desktop

– All-in-one

By Panel Size

– Up to 22.9

– 23.0 to 26.9

– 27.0 to 41.9

– Above 42

By Resolution

– Upto 2MP

– 2.1 to 4MP

– 4.1 to 8MP

– Above 8MP

By Application

– Digital Pathology

– Multi-modality

– Surgical

– Radiology

– Mammography

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

