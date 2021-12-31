Syringes Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Syringes Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Syringes Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Syringes Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

A syringe is a cylindrical medical device, which is equipped with a thin hollow needle at the end attached to a tube and a plunger. When the plunger handle is pulled back, fluids are drawn into the tube. The fluid is forced out through the needle when the handle is pushed down.

Syringes are used for the extraction of fluids from the body or inject fluids into the body. Different types of syringes are available in the market, which include general syringe, specialized syringes (insulin syringe, tuberculin syringe), and disposable syringes (conventional syringes, prefilled syringes, and safety syringes). The disposable syringes production line is manufactured with the use of polypropylene, and are intended for single use.

These are used in research laboratories, diagnostic centers, medical and veterinary science, and for the injection of medicines and vaccines. Disposable syringes are rapidly replacing glass syringes due to their availability in sterilized condition, ready-to-use form, and cost effectiveness.

Furthermore, mandatory recommendation by WHO to switch to disposable syringes ensuring safe injection practices, resulting in increased use of disposable syringes. In addition, WHO launched a new policy in 2015 on safety injection to tackle the pervasive concern of unsafe injections across the globe. As per WHO, a large part of the global population could be protected from the life-threatening infectious diseases acquired by the use of unsafe injections if reuse of syringes is avoided significantly fosters the growth of the syringes market.

The adoption of safety syringes have been witnessed to be increasing across the globe, due to rise in cases of needlestick injuries. However, prefilled syringes are expected to accelerate over the coming decades. They are generally preferred for parenteral administration of various drugs, minimizing drug waste, increasing product life span, and greater dose precision are some of the driving factors boosting the market demand.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates, approximately 5.6 million healthcare professionals were susceptible to blood-borne diseases in 2014, owing to rise in prevalence of needlestick and other sharps object injuries. Every year, about 384,000 healthcare personnel suffer from needlestick injuries in the U.S. Thus, such alarming increase in incidence of needlestick injuries has created an impending need for safety syringes. In addition,

Increase in usage of injectable drug delivery devices, technological advancements in syringe, upsurge in geriatric population, alarming rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and increase in the number of cosmetic procedures are the key factors that boost the growth of the syringes market. Moreover, wide availability of cost-effective safety syringes, and increase in number of surgeries among the elderly population drive the growth of the market. However, availability of alternative ways of drug delivery is anticipated to restrain market growth.

The syringes market is segmented into type, usage, material, end use, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into general syringes, specialized syringes, and others. The specialized syringes are further bifurcated into insulin syringes and tuberculin syringes. As per usage, the market is segregated into reusable and disposable syringes. The disposable syringes segment is further divided into conventional syringes, prefilled syringes, and safety syringes. The material segment is divided into glass and polymer.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of major regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– General Syringe

– Specialized Syringes

o Insulin Syringe

o Tuberculin Syringe

– Others

By Usage

– Reusable Syringes

– Disposable Syringes

o Conventional syringes

o Prefilled syringes

o Safety syringes

By Material

– Glass

– Polymer

By End Use

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic centers

– Speciality centers

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

