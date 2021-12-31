Thermometer Market 2021-2030 Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast | USD 2.02 Billion

Report Ocean presents a new report on thermometer market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2027. Thermometer Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

A thermometer is a device that measures the temperature of a person, a system, or a substance. Temperature measurement is critical for a variety of tasks, including manufacturing, medical care, and scientific research. The market’s growth is influenced by an increase in demand for precise medical devices and the need for particular temperature conditions.

Besides this, the coronavirus outbreak has had a positive effect on the medical industry, as demand for thermometers has increased. During the forecast era, this is likely to drive the demand. The demand for infrared products has risen as a result of the increased use of thermal screening in public areas, workplaces, and hospitals.

Furthermore, a ban on conventional mercury-in-glass products in 13 U.S. states is boosting non-contact thermometer sales. The government also enacted legislation prohibiting the selling and manufacturing of mercury-based products.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the thermometer market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the thermometer market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the thermometer market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the thermometer market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

This is to eliminate the possibility of glass thermometer breakage at home, which would result in the release of mercury vapor, which is harmful to the environment. As a result, mercury thermometers have been replaced with electronic thermometers, and infrared thermometer sales have increased.

The growing cases of medical ailments requiring accurate measurement of body temperature for treatment planning, as well as the requirement of particular temperature conditions in various industries, are expected to boost product demand during the forecast period. In the coming decade, demand growth is expected to be fueled by a rise in health consciousness, as well as an increase in healthcare spending.

The rising prevalence of fever-causing target diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, typhoid fever, and swine flu is expected to be a major market driver. Malaria is one of the lethal diseases and a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Malaria Report 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases worldwide, in 2019.

Major Players:

Market participants such as Medline Industries, Inc., OMRON Healthcare Inc., 3M, Exergen Corporation, American Diagnostics Corporation, Welch Allyn, A&D Medical, RG Medical Diagnostics, Microlife Corporation, Medtronic, Actherm Inc., Terumo Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, and Fairhaven Health are some of the key players operating in the market.

In addition, rapid technological advances in temperature control systems are growing people’s acceptance of these devices. Fitgo, for example, unveiled its new technology collection of infrared thermometers, in January 2021. The product come in six different models, each with advanced and sophisticated features. The ranges of thermometers are AET R1D1 Infrared, X5 Infrared, LZ600 Infrared, and AET R701 Infrared.

Thermometer, Product Outlook

Mercury-based

Mercury-free

Digital

Infrared Radiation

Others

Thermometer, Application Outlook

Food

Industrial

Laboratory

Medical

Others

Thermometer, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

