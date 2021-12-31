Hair Restoration Market 2021-2030 Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Status and Forecast | USD 12.05 Billion

Report Ocean presents a new report on hair restoration market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The hair restoration market size is expected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2027. Hair Restoration Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market is gradually evolving with the increase in the success rate of available procedures such as follicular unit extraction and follicular unit transplantation, which already have proven themselves as an effective treatment option. Most of the hair experts now have started using combinatorial therapies to enable the aesthetic effect. The most prominent reason for hair restoration is its minimally invasive procedures, previously it through painful procedures.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the hair restoration market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the hair restoration market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the hair restoration market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the hair restoration market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Moreover, according to the estimates of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, in 2019, more than 735,312 hair restoration procedures were performed and around 681,964 individuals opted for the same. It included 84 and 15% male and female, respectively. The number of males who opted for hair transplants has been increased and many of them have some form of a genetic trigger to a by-product of testosterone also known as Dihydro-testosterone (DHT).

However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the study period. This is primarily due to increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, advancements in hair restoration procedures, and a surge in cosmetic surgeries, coupled with booming disposable income among the middle-class population.

As per an article published in Global Times, there is over 250 million Chinese population seeking hair restoration treatment, within an age group of 20 to 40 years. Hence, the rising incidence of alopecia is expected to foster the region’s growth. Market participants such Venus concept, Lexington Intl., LLC, Bosley, The Harley Street Clinic, Bernstein Medical, Advanced hair studio, Milla Marie, and Cole Hair Transplant Group.

Hair Restoration, Therapy Outlook

Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT)

Platelet-Rich Plasma

Stem Cell hair restoration

Hair Restoration, Procedure Outlook

Follicular unit extraction

Follicular unit transplantation

Hair Restoration, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

