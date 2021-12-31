U.S. Steel Grating Market Trends 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

U.S. Steel Grating Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. Steel Grating Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, U.S. Steel Grating Market Size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. steel grating market was valued at $25.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $33.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Steel gratings consist of grid patterns formed from metals such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum, made to provide traction and allow for water drainage over an opening. Gratings have a lot of applications as it can be fabricated for specific applications. They are common in industrial facilities for improving worker safety while commuting. Gratings provide better grip for workers, machinery, and factory vehicles.

Stainless steel bar grating is a choice for corrosive environments such as chemical, food, and hydro processing areas. Stainless steel grating provides superior corrosion and oxidation resistant material that is stronger than aluminum. Aluminum bar grating is opted when lightweight and corrosion resistant material is desired. Carbon steel bar grating is an ideal option when project requires a strong material that will not be exposed to an expressly corrosive environment.

The U.S. steel grating market is primarily driven by its advantages and end-use industries. Currently, there is a high demand for steel gratings over other materials. Steel and stainless-steel gratings offer high tensile strength that increases its durability and reliability. Market players offer various customizations for the grating product in terms of accessories, fabrication, and load requirements.

Advancements in technology like high load capacity further enables market players to increase their product offerings. However, emission of carbon during the production of steel grating and the availability and advantages of FRP grating is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The steel industry is an energy intensive sector that emits 1.85 tons of CO2 for every ton of steel produced. Hence, steel and even aluminum gratings are costly as compared to fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP). In addition, FRP gratings offer better corrosion resistance, slip resistance, and strength. Hence, the replacement of steel gratings with FRP gratings is expected to act as a restraint in the U.S. steel grating market. Technical advancements from OEMs coupled with rise in industrialization offer lucrative opportunities for the steel grating market in the U.S. The use of computerized production process results in precision final product.

Some of the major players analyzed are Eaton Corporation, Farwest Steel Corporation, Grating Pacific Inc., IKG, Indiana Gratings Inc., Interstate Gratings LLC, Mcnichols Co. Inc., Nucor Corporation, P&R Metals, Lichtgitter GmbH, and Valmont Industries Inc.

COVID-19 Analysis:

– The demand for steel grating across the U.S. is expected to experience a downfall due to decline in production activities of the end-use industries, due to disrupted supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

– The production of steel grating is also estimated to hamper during and after the lockdown due to non-availability of workers. As workers from different regions of the U.S. has been migrated back to their home base due to unavailability of work and income source. This non-availability or less availability of workforce is expected to directly affect the annual production of steel grating.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key market segments

By Material Type

– Stainless Steel Grating

– Carbon Steel Grating

– Aluminum Steel Grating

By Fabrication

– Welded Steel Grating

– Swage Locked Grating

– Press Locked Grating

– Riveted Grating

– Close Mesh Steel Grating

By Surface Type

– Plain Steel Grating

– Serrated Steel Grating

By Application

– Stair Treads

– Walkways

– Platforms

– Security Fence

– Drainage Covers

– Trench Covers

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Food Processing

– Pharmaceuticals

– Cement

– Steel

– Chemical

– Papermaking

– Oil & Gas

– Electric Power

– Mining

– Marine

– Wastewater Treatment

– Civil Engineering

– Others

– By Region

– New England

– Mid Atlantic

– South

– Mid-West

– South West

– West

