Digital Twin Market 2021 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global digital twin market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The global digital twin market is expected to reach USD 35462.4 million by 2025.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

A digital twin is a digital replica of physical assets (product, system, process, or place) that act as its virtual equivalent throughout its development lifespan. This replica is a dynamic software model that uses data acquisition tools such as sensors to monitor the asset and collect data related to the operating parameters. A digital twin can be a weak correlation of the physical asset or almost exact design time and runtime clone depending upon the underlying technology. Rising adoption of 3D printing and 3D simulation software, increasing awareness about advanced data analytics across industries, and the emergence of digitization in manufacturing are expected to drive the digital twin market during the forecast period. However, the risk of security breaches is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

In 2017, North America dominated the global market with the regional share valued at USD 691.2 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 42.77% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 45.19% during the review period. The global digital twin market has been segmented on the basis of end-use application, type, and region. By end-use application, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, electronics & electrical/machine manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, home & commercial, and others. Based on type, the market has been segmented into parts twin, product twin, process twin, and system twin.

Under the end-use application, the electronics & electrical/machine manufacturing segment held the largest market share, valued at 528.8 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 43.97% during the forecast period. However, the automotive & transportation segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR of 44.94% during the forecast period. By type, the product twin segment accounted for the highest market value of 713.2 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 43.35% during the review period. However, system twin segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 44.46% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global digital twin market are IBM Corporation (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Dassault Syst?mes SE (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ANSYS Inc (US), PTC Inc. (US),

Key Findings

> Based on end-use application, electronics & electrical/machine manufacturing segment held the largest market share which was valued at 528.8 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 43.97% during the forecast period

> By type, the product twin segment accounted for the highest market value of 713.2 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 43.35% during the review period. However, system twin segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR of 44.46% during the forecast period.

> Geographically, North America is projected to be the largest regional market in the global smart hospital market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Digital Twin Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to lead the global digital twin market with a CAGR of 42.77% during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a CAGR of 41.89%. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at 45.19% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 38.89% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

