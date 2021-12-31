Medical Device Cleaning Market 2021-2030 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast | USD 31.4 Billion

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical device cleaning market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The medical device cleaning market size is expected to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2027. Medical Device Cleaning Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

HAIs are believed to be one of the major health concerns impacting patient recovery, which resulted in higher mortality rates. According to the study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on guidelines to prevent the onset of HAIs, and increase in length of stay at hospitals, if an individual is suffering from HAIs was found to be at 8 days.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the medical device cleaning market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the medical device cleaning market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the medical device cleaning market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the medical device cleaning market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Thus, prolonged stay at hospitals results in increasing healthcare expenses, raising clinical urgency to adopt significant measures for the prevention of HAIs. Lengthy hospital stays are not only economical for both hospitals and providers, owing to excessive use of resources to treat concerning infections. Such costs are mostly driven by excessive use of drugs, diagnostic studies, creating an imbalance in resource allocation.

An increase in cases of blood-borne, drug-resistant pathogens in the operating room is one of the major concerns for the hospital. For instance, the frequent use of catheters increases the risk for urinary tract infections, and it accounts for more than 25 percent of all bacterial medical infections in the market.

According to the market study done by the National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance (NNIS), hospital-acquired UTIs occurred with the use of catheters, and bacteriuria is the most frequently occurring medical infection, all over the globe, accounting for more than 40 percent of the HAIs in the U.S. alone every year.

Asia Pacific medical device cleaning industry is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the market study period. This is primarily due to the presence of the largest medical device consumption in countries such as India and China. Both countries have huge populations seeking medical care, so there is a strong necessity for proper infection control measures using device cleaning products.

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the government is under pressure to optimize resources to contain the infection. In line with this, healthcare facilities have been allocated additional funds and resources. Thus, such positive steps in the region are likely to foster market growth for medical device cleaning.

Major Players:

Companies operating in the market for medical device cleaning include Steris plc, Sklar Surgical Instruments, GetingeAB, Advanced Sterilization Products, The Ruhof Corp., Biotrol, Metrex Research, LLC, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Sterigenics International LLC, and Cantel Medical Corp.

Medical Device Cleaning, Device Outlook

Critical

Non-critical

Semi-critical

Medical Device Cleaning, Technique Outlook

Cleaning

Detergents

Buffers

Chelators

Enzymes

Others

Disinfection

Chemical

Alcohol

Chlorine & Chorine Compounds

Aldehydes

Phenolics

Metal

Ultraviolet

Others

Sterilization

Heat Sterilization

Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Medical Device Cleaning, EPA Classification Outlook

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

Medical Device Cleaning, by Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

