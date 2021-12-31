GPS Tracker Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global GPS tracker market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The global GPS tracker market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.72 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31764

GPS tracker uses the global positioning system (GPS) to detect, monitor, and record the location of a person or device such as smartphones, laptops, cars, and others. GPS uses (Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) network to offer real-time as well as historical worldwide data tracking. The tracking devices record the location at regular intervals and broadcast the data via a cellular network. The GPS tracking system is used majorly for security purpose in patrols, transport, fleet management, and asset tracking among others.

The global GPS tracker market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.72 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period.

The market has been divided into various segments based on type, network, vertical, and region.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31764

By type, the market has been segmented into covert GPS trackers, standalone tracker, and advance trackers. The advance trackers segment is expected to dominate the global GPS tracker market in the type segment, generating the highest revenue. Advance trackers are multifunctional tracking devices. Due to advanced features such as reporting, configurable alerts, 3D mapping, and landmark creation, advance trackers are widely adopted which is driving the growth of this segment in the market.

By network, the market has been classified into 3G, LTE, and 2G. In the network segment, the LTE segment is expected to dominate the global GPS tracker market with the highest revenue, owing to the high speed and connectivity offered by the LTE network; it is an ideal network for transmitting emergency and alert notifications.

By vertical, the market has been divided into automotive & aerospace, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government & defense, oil & gas, metals & mining, and others. Transportation & logistics segment holds the highest market share thus dominating the application segment as the GPS tracking systems are used for tracking personal as well as commercial vehicles by organizations managing cab services, vehicle rentals, delivery/courier services such as Ola, Uber, Zoom cars, and others. In logistics, GPS trackers help in tracking the movement of assets throughout the supply chain. This provides transparency and control over the entire network, reducing the probability of theft or losing a shipment, and improving operational efficiency.

Key Players

The key players of the GPS tracker market include ATrack Technology Inc. (Taiwan), CalAmp (US), ORBCOMM (US), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), Laipac Technology Inc. (Canada), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd (China), Spy Tec International (US), Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd (China), Verizon Wireless (US) and Sony Mobile Communication Inc. (Japan).

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31764

Global GPS Tracker Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the GPS tracker market

> To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the GPS tracker market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, network, vertical and region.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the GPS tracker marke

Target Audience

> Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

> Supplier of GPS tracking devices

> GNSS/GPS IC supplier

> GNSS module supplier

> Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

> Software and service providers

> Technology investors

Key Findings

> The global GPS tracker market is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2023.

> By type, the advance trackers segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 491.88 million in 2017; it is expected to grow at 16.09% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By network, the LTE segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 836.63 million in 2017, exhibiting CAGR of 15.23%.

> By vertical, the transportation & logistics segment dominated the global GPS tracker market with a share of USD 339.72 million at a 17.05% CAGR from 2018 to 2023

Ask for Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31764

Geographically Analysis

North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global GPS tracker market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR at 16.42%.

Regional and Country Analysis of GPS Tracker Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the GPS tracker market owing to the growing demand for effective fleet management in various transportation and logistics service providers in the US. Also, the high demand for GPS trackers in various industries such as automotive, transportation and logistics, construction, and aerospace is further expected to fuel market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, owing to the increasing demand for wearable GPS tracking devices for human and pets tracking.

The report on the global GPS tracker market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

DC

> gps tracker for car

> gps tracker for kids

> cartrack

> gps location

> personal gps tracker

> gps tracking system

> car tracking device

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31764

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31764

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/