Sternal Closure Systems Market 2021-2030 Size Analysis by Regions, Dynamics, Value Chain Analysis, Industry Events | USD 2.47 Billion

Report Ocean presents a new report on sternal closure systems market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The sternal closure systems market size is expected to reach USD 2.47 Billion by 2027. Sternal Closure Systems Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the sternal closure systems market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the sternal closure systems market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the sternal closure systems market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the sternal closure systems market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Sternal closure systems are designed to help with the fixation and stabilization of front chest wall fractures. The devices are used to facilitate sternal fusion subsequent sternotomies and sternal reconstructive invasive procedures.

During the forecast era, factors such as technological advancements in sternotomy techniques, a rise in the group of patients, a surge in surgical procedures, a large geriatric undergoing open-heart surgery, and increased provision of healthcare reimbursements in developed economies are expected to propel the market growth for sternal closure systems.

Furthermore, due to an increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases and accidents, there is an increase in spending in public health care facilities in developing countries. This is anticipated to upsurge the number of invasive procedures in emerging countries.

The rising number of surgeries performed to treat complex cardiovascular disorders is driving the market. According to the CDC, about 30.3 million people (12.1%) in the U.S. were diagnosed with heart diseases, in 2018. According to the CDC’s National Health Interview Survey, 28.1 million people have been diagnosed with heart-related diseases in 2016, including valvular heart disease and cardiac arrest. Furthermore, technical advances like Talon systems, double sternal cables, and favorable reimbursement conditions are expected to drive development soon.

Major Players:

Market participants such as Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GE Healthcare, A&E Medical Corporation, Jace Medical, LLC, KLS Martin Group, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Acute Innovations, Abyrx, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Kinamed Incorporated are some of the leading players operating in the market for sternal closure systems.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product growth, and regional expansion are all primary tactics used by market leaders to ensure their long-term viability. For example, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. announced to enter into an acquisition agreement with A&E Medical Corporation, in December 2020, to increase access to its product portfolio and guarantee long-term progress.

Sternal Closure Systems, Procedure Outlook

Bilateral Thoracosternotomy

Hemisternotomy

Median Sternotomy

Others

Sternal Closure Systems, Product Outlook

Closure Devices

Wires

Plates and Screws

Clips

Cables

Bone Cement

Sternal Closure Systems, Material Outlook

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Sternal Closure Systems, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

