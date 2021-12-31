Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market 2021-2030 Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin | USD 4.11 Billion

Report Ocean presents a new report on neurovascular intervention devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The neurovascular intervention devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2027. Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Neurovascular intervention devices are used in the treatment of various neurological conditions such as epilepsy, stroke, and some form of CNS tumors. Neurovascular intervention devices include artificial embolization devices, stents, thrombectomy devices, and other support devices such as microcatheters and an embolic protection system.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the neurovascular intervention devices market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the neurovascular intervention devices market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the neurovascular intervention devices market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the neurovascular intervention devices market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Stents in neurology are mainly used to open up narrowed arteries or veins in the nervous system. There are various types of stents that include intracranial stents, stenosis stents, stent-graft, aneurysm coil stents, neck reconstruction stents, and carotid stents, which are widely used in healthcare market driving the growth for neurovascular intervention devices industry.

Thrombectomy devices use technologies such as ultrasound-assisted catheter-directed thrombolysis that aids thrombolytic agents to penetrate and clear the clots. Artificial embolization devices are used in plugging arteriovenous malformations with small platinum coils or glue material to control hemorrhaging caused by aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations.

The increase in neurological disorders, aged population, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is expected to boost the global market for neurovascular intervention devices market during the forecast period. Every year nearly 15 million people suffer from stroke and around 5 million deaths worldwide. High blood pressure is responsible for more than 12 million strokes globally.

Several new products have been launched in the global market for neurovascular intervention devices market in the recent period. MicroVention received FDA Approval for the WEB 17 System in January 2021. It is a WEB Aneurysm Embolization System based on microbraid technology. The system consists of a lower profile delivery system along VIA 17 microcatheter and it is used in the treatment of intracranial wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms.

In 2020, Medtronic acquired RIST Neurovascular Inc., which has developed RIST Cath Radial Access Long Sheath (RIST Cath), used in treating various conditions in the coronary, peripheral and neurovascular system. In February 2021, Medtronic has announced the expansion of the restricted site release of RIST Neurovascular, Inc.’s newly acquired radial artery access portfolio, which comprises the Rist Radial Access Selective Catheter and Rist 079 Radial Access Guide Catheter.

Major Players:

Market Participants such as Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation (MicroVention, Inc.), Balt Extrusion, Penumbra, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Silk Road Medical Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, and Microport Scientific Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global market for neurovascular intervention devices.

Neurovascular Intervention Devices, Product Outlook

Artificial Embolization Devices

Coils

Bare Metal Coils

Coated Coils

Flow Diverters

Flow Disruptor

Liquid Embolics

Others

Stents

Intracranial Stents

Aneurysm Coil Stents

Stenosis Stents

Carotid Stents

Thrombectomy Devices

Stent Retrievers

Aspiration Devices

Support Devices

Neurovascular Intervention Devices, Application Outlook

Arteriovenous Malformation

Intracranial Aneurysm

Ischemic Stroke

Other Diseases

Neurovascular Intervention Devices, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

