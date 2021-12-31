Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Indoor positioning and navigation (IPN) system market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 24 Bn by the year 2023.

Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market, by Component (Hardware, Software), by Technology (UWB, Bluetooth Low Energy, RFID, Cellular, WLAN) by Platform (Anroid Based, iOS Based), Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Indoor positioning and navigation (IPN) framework are turning into a noteworthy fragment of position-awareness innovation. It is protected to state that position-awareness framework has well and actually arrived, they are seen as an imperative and an unquestionable requirement in specialized gadgets.

In any case, in contrast to GPS, IPN is a mind-boggling position-awareness framework. IPN has accumulated enormous business interest, which has reflected positively its worldwide market. Investments have kept on ascending in IPN innovation R&D, definitely improving the administration quality and usefulness. Such advancements can incredibly profit super size assembling offices, distribution centers, gigantic buildings. In addition, the accessibility of wireless and powerful sensors connection systems have permitted advancement of progressively powerful IPN frameworks. The market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 24 Bn by the year 2023.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market segmentation

The global Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market has been segmented on the basis of its technology, component, platform, and regional demand. Based on its technology, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, UWB, RFID, Lo-Ra, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Cellular based. On the basis of its components, the market is classified into Hardware and Software/Apps. The hardware section is again divided into Cameras, Networking devices, Sensors, RFID tags. Based on its platform, the market is divided into iOS based, Android-based and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Tersus GNSS Inc., Galileo Satelite Navigation Ltd., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Septentrio N.V., Trimble Inc., NovAtel Inc., Insoft GmbH, Telit Communications PLC, Senion AB, among others are some of the major players in the global Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market.

Regional Insights

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

