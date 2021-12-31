Drug Screening Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen 2030

Global Drug Screening Market valued approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Driven by increasing consumption of drug & alcohol, stringent regulations mandating drug and alcohol testing the global drug increasing market is witnessing various opportunities over the forecast period. Furthermore, government funding, and novel product development are anticipated to compel positive growth in the market.

The global drug screening market is segmented by product & services, sample type and end-use. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems and law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. Currently, the market is dominated by workplace drug testing segment. Increasing awareness among organizations for regular drug testing and rising safety concerns at both corporate and industrial work place are primarily driving the growth of this segment. Schools and colleges end-user segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

§ Drug Screening Product

o Analytical Instruments

o Rapid Testing Devices

§ Drug Screen Services

By Sample Type:

§ Urine Samples

§ Breath Samples

§ Oral Fluid Samples

§ Hair Samples

§ Other Samples

By End-Use:

§ Workplace

§ Criminals Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies (CJSALEA)

§ Drug Treatments Centre

§ Pain Management Centre

§ Schools & Colleges

§ Hospitals

§ Individual Users

§ Drug Testing Laboratories

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dragewerk , Labcorp, Quest Diagonstics, Alfa Scientific Desings, Lifeloc, MPD Inc., Orasure

Omega Laboratories, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Roche, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthineers Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Drug Screening Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

