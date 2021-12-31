Mucormycosis Market 2021-2030 Upcoming Investments, Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Upcoming Investments | USD 597.3 Million

Report Ocean presents a new report on mucormycosis market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The mucormycosis market size is expected to reach USD 597.3 million by 2027. Mucormycosis Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the increasing cases of blood cancers and diabetes will be the main factors for the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Organ and bone marrow transplantation along with increasing immune-competent patients due to the conditions like HIV will also boost the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the mucormycosis market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the mucormycosis market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the mucormycosis market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the mucormycosis market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

COVID-19 has significantly impacted the globe with over 150 million cases detected worldwide. Brazil is the third-worst affected country with more than 15 million cases and India which is clocking more cases than any other country, in May 2021, and has detected more than 20 million cases from the beginning of the pandemic. Mucormycosis cases are increased in the COVID-19 patients who have undergone treatment.

Steroid drugs are typically used to manage the disease condition in these patients and even though the drugs are effective in treating corona it will lead to weak immune system and blood sugar level and the patients who taken steroid medication are prone to developing mucormycosis.

In India, there is an enormous increase in fungal infection, and in few hospitals in urban areas, five to ten people are coming for mucormycosis treatment. Before the pandemic, mucormycosis was very rare and the emergence of COVID-19 is expected to give a major boost to the growth of the global market.

Every year nearly 1.8 million hematological cancers are diagnosed across the globe and bone marrow transplantation is a treatment procedure to treat these conditions. The improved technology has resulted in the increased organ transplantation in the market.

In the U.S. market alone, nearly, 37,000 organ transplant procedures were conducted, in 2018. Most of the patients who underwent transplant take immunosuppressive drugs which will put them at the risk of developing mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis is a deadly fungal disease caused by species such as Rhizopus, Mucor, Saksenaea, Apophysomyces, Lichtheimia, Cunninghamella, Rhizomucor, and others. The mortality rate of mucormycosis ranges from 17 to 66% in patients and the patients who overcome mucormycosis will suffer from blindness and organ dysfunction.

Computed tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and tissue biopsy are mainly used in the diagnosis of fungal infection in the market. Amphotericin B therapy, surgery, and antifungal drugs are the main treatment methods to cure mucormycosis.

Many new drugs in the market are approved to treat mucormycosis due to the increasing number of fungal infections. For instance, in March 2021, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited received Indian regulatory approval (DGCI) for the use of Liposomal Amphotericin B or LAmB for the treatment of mucormycosis.

Major Players:

Market Participants such as Biocon Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, F. Hoffman La Roche, Novartis AG, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mylan Labs, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Lonza Group, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, and Pfizer Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Mucormycosis, Diagnosis Outlook

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Tissue Biopsy

Others

Mucormycosis, Treatment Outlook

Antifungal Drugs

Amphotericin B Therapy

Fluconazole

Flucytosine

Isavuconazole

Posaconazole

Surgery

Voriconazole

Others

Mucormycosis, End use Outlook

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Institutes

Research Organization

Others

Mucormycosis, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Austria

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

