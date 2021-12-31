Human Capital Management Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

Human Capital Management Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Human Capital Management Market by region.

Human capital management (HCM) provides solutions to streamline human resource functions, which include the management of employee profile, time & attendance, payroll & compensation, benefits & perks, training & development, and workforce analytics. Several key industry players, such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Kronos, SAP SE, and IBM Corporation, offer solutions to cater to the need of process automation for various user types, including small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Moreover, compared to on-premises and other traditional alternatives, adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions is on an increase due to benefits such as low cost of deployment, reduced maintenance expenses, unlimited storing capacity, and remote access through web and mobile from any place, and at any time.

Increase in adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions across several industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT drives the HCM market. In addition, the growth in need to streamline human resources operations fuels the market. Further, need for improved workforce management and need to automate HR processes drives the HCM market towards growth. However, data security and privacy concerns due to cloud-based deployment is expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations and resistance to change the traditional approach or adopt new solutions is anticipated to hamper the HCM market.

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Further on the basis of solution, it is divided into core HR, recruiting, workforce management, compensation & payroll, and others. On the basis service, it is categorized into managed service and professional service. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, hospitality, government, manufacturing, and others (education, transportation, energy & utilities, and media & entertainment). By geography, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country-level analysis for each region.

Significant players operating in the human capital management market are ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor Incorporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, and Ultimate Software. These players are involved in various strategic developments, such as partnerships, product portfolio expansions, collaborations, and others to increase their penetration in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides in-depth analysis of the human capital management market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industries expertise globally for the market.

The report provides highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the market.

Key players positioning is derived with thorough consideration of their industry penetration, product expansion, and strategic developments in the recent years.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

Core HR

Recruiting

Workforce Management

Compensation & Payroll

Others

Service

Managed Service

Professional

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Cloud

On-Premises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

It & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

