Digital Therapeutics Market 2021-2030 Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report | USD 13.05 Billion

The digital therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 13.05 billion by 2027. Report Ocean presents a new report on digital therapeutics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Digital Therapeutics Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The distinction between digital therapeutics is determined by patient clinical outcomes. Digital therapeutics do not use market-based health-related instruments like step and calorie-counters. It is a modern form of healthcare product that utilizes digital technologies to avoid, handle, and health ailments. Furthermore, it makes use of emerging health technology to treat the psychiatric ailment. As a result, the aforementioned factors contribute to the growth of the target market share.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the digital therapeutics market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the digital therapeutics market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the digital therapeutics market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the digital therapeutics market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

During the year 2020, digital health went from innovation to need. As acceptance peaked, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it swept into almost every healthcare domain. Telehealth, digital pathology, triage solutions, telemedicine, mhealth, and digital therapeutics were among the topics discussed.

Omada Health, Inc., took advantage of the shortages in treatment caused by COVID-19 to offer additional help and advice through its dedicated practitioners to those whose doctor’s appointments had been postponed indefinitely.

Additionally, the organization assisted primary care practitioners, psychiatrists, endocrinologists, and cardiologists in converting their practices to telehealth through providing improved knowledge, psychosocial support, and an online platform.

Major Players:

Market participants such as 2Morrow, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Ayogo Health Inc., Better Therapeutics, Inc., Canary Health Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Cognoa, Inc., Ginger, Kaia Health Software GmbH, Livongo Health Inc, Mango Health, Inc., Mindstrong Inc., Noom Health, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Propeller Health, WellDoc, Inc., and Wellthy Therapeutics are some of the companies operating in the market for digital therapeutics.

The FDA issued recommendations extending and encouraging the scope of digital health therapeutics technologies for mental health issues in response to COVID-19 and its ramifications on mental health. Another factor expected to drive demand growth is increased public and private sector initiatives. For example, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. obtained the CE mark for EndeavorRx, its digital therapeutics software for the treatment of ADHD, in June 2020.

Digital therapeutics is anticipated to rise at a steady pace in the given timeframe, due to strong internet usage and reliance on smartphones. This is due to a rise in demand for creative and innovative treatment solutions that patients can access remotely.

In February 2021, SilverCloud and Cerner Corporation collaborated to combine SilverCloud’s virtual mental health network with Cerner’s electronic health records. SilverCloud hoped that by doing so, it would be able to scale the delivery of evidence-based mental health services while both enhancing patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.

Digital Therapeutics, Application Outlook

CVD

CNS Disease

Diabetes

Obesity

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Others

Digital Therapeutics, End-Use Outlook

Employers

Patients

Providers

Payers

Others

Digital Therapeutics, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

