Industrial Automation market 2021 by Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2030| Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Industrial automation market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The global industrial automation market is expected to reach approximately USD 216.47 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.35% between 2018 and 2023.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26026

Industrial automation utilizes various devices such as control systems, computers, robots, technology sets, and programmable controllers to carry out industrial operations without human intervention. Industrial automation is conducted at four levels?structure, automation control, supervision, and enterprise. At the structure level, sensors and actuators are used to obtain process variables in a continuous or periodic manner. At the automation control level, devices such as PCs, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and distributed control systems (DCS) provide industrial process control.

The supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) or supervision level is when data is acquired from various control devices and displayed through human-machine interfaces (HMIs) which interact with field devices. At the enterprise level, various tasks such as scheduling, sales, ordering, and product planning are carried out. Industrial automation allows enterprises to manufacture large volumes of high-quality products at a faster rate. Also, with the adoption of automation, companies can remain competitive in the manufacturing industry.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26026

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Government policies supporting the adoption of industrial automation, increasing demand for industrial automation in manufacturing industries, and the growing focus of organizations on worker safety are the major factors enhancing the growth of the industrial automation market. However, the high implementation cost of equipment may hamper the market growth in the forecast period.



The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at a 9.35% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. In 2017, the market was led by Europe with 38.18% share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with 29.47% and 24.63% market shares respectively. The increasing adoption of industrial robots and growing automotive manufacturing plants in these regions are the major factors fueling the growth of the market.

The global industrial automation market has been segmented based on type, technology, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fixed automation and programmable automation. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC), human-machine interface (HMI), programmable automation controller (PAC), and others. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into machine manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace & defence, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, mining & metals, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26026

Based on type, the fixed automation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 94.76 billion in 2017, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period. Based on technology, the programmable logic controller (PLC) segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 36.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.48%. Based on end user, automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 23.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 10.91%.

Key Players

The key players of global industrial automation market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Ametek, Inc., and Fanuc Corporation.

Global Industrial Automation Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the various

segments and sub-segments of the industrial automation market for forecast for the next six years

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global industrial automation market based on various tools such as Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, technology, end-users, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the industrial automation market

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26026

Target Audience

> Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

> Industrial Robot Manufacturers

> MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

> System Integrator

Key Findings

> The global industrial automation market is expected to reach USD 216.47 billion by 2023.

> Based on type, the fixed automation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 94.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period.

> Based on technology, the programmable logic controller (PLC) segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 36.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.48%.

> Based on end user, automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 23.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 10.91%.

> Geographically, Europe is projected to hold the largest market share in the global industrial automation market followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26026

Regional and Country Analysis of Industrial automation Market Estimation and Forecast

The global industrial automation market was led by Europe and occupied 38.18% of the total market share in 2017. North America held the second position in the global industrial automation market globally by occupying 29.47% of the total market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at 11.39% CAGR. However, the market in the rest of the world is growing at a relatively slow rate and occupied only 7.63% market share in 2017.

The report on the global industrial automation market also covers the following countries for country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26026

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26026

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/