Flow Diverters Market 2021-2030 Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast | CAGR Of ~12.3%

Report Ocean presents a new report on Flow Diverters Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.The Global Flow Diverters Market is estimated to see healthy growth, pegged at a CAGR of ~12.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC2

The rising prevalence of brain aneurysms and risk factors associated with it and a growing inclination towards minimally invasive procedures are key driving factors for the flow diverters market. Besides, governments’ raising awareness for the treatment and initiatives to prevent intracranial aneurysm rate are few other factors contributing to market growth. The increasing incidence of brain aneurysms globally is expected to positively impact the market growth for flow diverters during the forecast period. A brain aneurysm is also called a cerebral aneurysm or intracranial; it can be a bulge in a blood vessel inside the brain. These brain aneurysms can rupture and cause bleeding in the adjacent subarachnoid space, thereby leading to a brain hemorrhage or stroke. Driven by these promising developments,

Pipeline embolization device (PED) creates growth opportunities in the global market

In 2019, the Pipeline embolization device (PED) business segment accounted for the largest share in terms of value, and it is probable to retain its dominance during the study period. Its higher efficiency rate and vast applications allow it to garner the largest share in the global flow diverters market. PEDs are mainly indicated for patients aged 22 or above. They are used for treating small and medium cerebral aneurysms with a dome to neck ratio <2 mm and for multiple aneurysm types, such as fusiform and saccular, and aneurysms in the carotid artery having a size of 2mm and 5 mm.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Flow Diverters Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Flow Diverters Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Flow Diverters Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Flow Diverters Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Sector Overview

Flow diverters are primarily used to treat untreatable intracranial aneurysms and are placed in the parent artery to change blood flow. The large geriatric patient base is anticipated to be one of the key driving factors for the market growth of flow diverters over the forecast period. For instance, according to the NCBI research study published in 2017, the unruptured cerebral aneurysms prevalence rate in elderly patients is rapidly growing, especially in patients aged 70 years or above. According to the World Ageing report 2019, it is estimated that there were about 703 million people aged 65 years or above worldwide. Thus, the growth in the elderly population is expected to create the demand for flow diverters worldwide.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC2

Furthermore, the increasing brain aneurysms incidence in the developed and developing economies has driven the launch of technologically advanced products in the global flow diverters market. Leading flow diverters companies are making continuous efforts to introduce technically advanced products for flow diverters in the market. For instance, the U.S. Stryker Corporation introduced the Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter in August 2020. It is a 64-wired cobalt-chromium flow diverter designed to treat unruptured giant and large wide-neck cerebral aneurysms. This approval is probable to help the company expand its neurovascular unit and further help boost its global presence.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Flow Diverters Market

The flow diverters market is segmented based on Device Type, Diameter Size, and Material. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Device Type Outlook

Pipeline embolization device (PED)

Silk flow diverter (SILK)

Surpass flow diverter (SURPASS)

FRED flow diverter

p64 flow diverter

By Diameter Size Outlook

2-3 mm

3-4 mm

4-5 mm

>5 mm

By Material Outlook

Cobalt-chromium

Nickel-cobalt chromium

Nickel-titanium

Stainless steel

By End-use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC2

Key Players Insights

MicroVention, Inc. (Terumo Corp.), Medtronic, BALT Extrusion SA, Penumbra Inc., Stryker Corporation, Phenox GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and Acandis, among others, are some significant players included in the research study of the global flow diverters market.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC2

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/