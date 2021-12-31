Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

S Korea quashes 8-year sentence in death of Taiwan student

Supreme Court rules verdict unconstitutional, too harsh for drunk driver

  112
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/31 15:22
Elaine Tseng with her father, Tseng Ching-hui. (CNA, Tseng Ching-hui photo) 

Elaine Tseng with her father, Tseng Ching-hui. (CNA, Tseng Ching-hui photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea’s Supreme Court has quashed an eight-year prison sentence for the drunk driver who caused the death of a Taiwanese student, reports said Friday (Dec. 31).

The court ruled the sentence was too harsh and violated the Constitution, thus sending the case back for a new trial, CNA reported.

Elaine Tseng (曾以琳), 28, was crossing a street in Seoul’s Gangnam District in November 2020 when a car hit her, causing her death. The driver, surnamed Kim, 52, had two previous convictions for driving under the influence when he ran a red light and hit the student.

Prosecutors reportedly asked for a six-year prison term, but a court ruled in April that Kim should spend eight years behind bars. In a ruling on Friday (Dec. 30), the Supreme Court found the verdict had been based on amendments in traffic laws it ruled as unconstitutional last November.

The amendments were passed by South Korea’s Legislature in 2018 as the result of a public outcry over the death of a man in a drunk-driving accident in Busan.
drunk driver
drunk driving
South Korea
Taiwan student
traffic accident
Supreme Court
driving under the influence
DUI
Elaine Tseng

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan minister vows to crack down on drunk driving
Taiwan minister vows to crack down on drunk driving
2021/12/30 20:31
Taiwan mulling heavier punishment for drunk driving
Taiwan mulling heavier punishment for drunk driving
2021/12/29 16:50
Drunk driver hits family in southern Taiwan, killing 1 and injuring 3
Drunk driver hits family in southern Taiwan, killing 1 and injuring 3
2021/12/27 18:51
Taiwanese netizens mock predictions about getting richer than Koreans
Taiwanese netizens mock predictions about getting richer than Koreans
2021/12/22 18:24
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
2021/12/21 12:30

Updated : 2021-12-31 16:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
"