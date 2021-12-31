HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan

Taiwan will not procure the HH-60W helicopter from Sikorsky. (US Air Force photo) Taiwan will not procure the HH-60W helicopter from Sikorsky. (US Air Force photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Air Force is not interested in meeting the price tag for the United States' HH-60W “Jolly Green II” helicopter and will instead upgrade its UH-60M Black Hawks instead, reports said Friday (Dec. 31).

The new combat rescue helicopter from Sikorsky Aircraft is equipped with a sophisticated night-vision imaging system, which drew the interest of Taiwan’s military, the Liberty Times reported. However, the cost was too much.

As a result, the military will not buy the Sikorsky but instead have work done on its Black Hawk helicopters. Taiwan procured 60 Black Hawks from the U.S. in 2010, with half of them destined for the Army, and 15 each for the Ministry of Interior’s National Airborne Service Corps and for the Air Force Rescue Group (AFRG).

Five of the helicopters operated by the AFRG will be equipped with night-vision systems, according to a plan under preparation before the Air Force considered the HH-60W.