A small-scaled boat filled with offerings for Yemanja floats out to sea during a ceremony honoring the deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion... A small-scaled boat filled with offerings for Yemanja floats out to sea during a ceremony honoring the deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion, on Icarai Beach in Niteroi, Brazil, Dec. 29, 2021. As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers celebrate Yemanja, goddess of the sea, offering flowers and launching large and small boats into the ocean in exchange for blessings for the coming year. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Special Forces Police officer Fabian Becerra greets a child while patrolling the Villa Banana neighborhood of Rosario, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2021. The ci... Special Forces Police officer Fabian Becerra greets a child while patrolling the Villa Banana neighborhood of Rosario, Argentina, Nov. 2, 2021. The city of some 1.3 million people has high levels of poverty and crime, where violence between gangs who seek to control turf and drug markets has helped fill its prisons. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A partially lit sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "La Cota 905 wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year," towers over the Cota ... A partially lit sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "La Cota 905 wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year," towers over the Cota 905 neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

People cover themselves in front of a man wearing a "torito," a bull-shaped harness equipped with fireworks, during a Christmas celebration in Antigua... People cover themselves in front of a man wearing a "torito," a bull-shaped harness equipped with fireworks, during a Christmas celebration in Antigua, Guatemala, Dec. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A line on a wall marks the flood level inside a home in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 28, 2021. More than a 100 cities in the northeastern Br... A line on a wall marks the flood level inside a home in Itapetinga, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 28, 2021. More than a 100 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency because of flooding due to heavy rains that have been pounding the region since the end of November. (AP Photo/Raphael Muller)

Luzia Barbosa de Oliveira, not pictured, accompanied by family members, is transported on a boat to her home partially submerged by flood waters in Sa... Luzia Barbosa de Oliveira, not pictured, accompanied by family members, is transported on a boat to her home partially submerged by flood waters in Sambaituba, a rural area of Ilheus, Bahia state, Brazil, Dec. 29, 2021. Over 100 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia are in a state of emergency because of flooding due to heavy rains that have been pounding the region since the end of November. (AP Photo/Raphael Muller)

Ruben Munoz, an evangelical pastor from the church Puerta del Cielo, or "Heaven's Door," who served two years in prison for robbery, baptizes an inmat... Ruben Munoz, an evangelical pastor from the church Puerta del Cielo, or "Heaven's Door," who served two years in prison for robbery, baptizes an inmate in a kiddie pool, at an evangelical cellblock inside Penal Unit N11 in Pinero, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Dec. 11, 2021. Over the past 20 years, Argentine prison authorities have encouraged the creation of units effectively run by evangelical inmates. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Rayana Tanimoto teaches her five-year-old twin daughters Eloa, left, and Ayla, how to surf, at Maresias beach, in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, Nov. 27, 2021... Rayana Tanimoto teaches her five-year-old twin daughters Eloa, left, and Ayla, how to surf, at Maresias beach, in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, Nov. 27, 2021. Tanimoto, caught the surfing bug from her father. Together, they opened a small hotel on Maresias beach so she could raise her daughters, make a living and get in the water as often as possible. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Beachgoers spend time on Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru, Dec. 30, 2021. The Peruvian government announced the closing of beaches for Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 ... Beachgoers spend time on Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru, Dec. 30, 2021. The Peruvian government announced the closing of beaches for Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 as a measure to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

DEC. 18 – 24, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or

published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

