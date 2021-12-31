Alexa
De Sousa carries Chattanooga past E. Tennessee St. 82-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 11:53
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Silvio De Sousa tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds to carry Chattanooga to an 82-52 win over East Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Both teams were playing their first Southern Conference game of the season.

Malachi Smith had 17 points for Chattanooga (11-3, 1-0 Southern Conference). David Jean-Baptiste added 11 points. A.J. Caldwell had 11 points.

East Tennessee State totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ty Brewer had 15 points for the Buccaneers (8-6, 0-1). Jaden Seymour added 11 points. Jordan King had 10 points.

Ledarrius Brewer, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup led the Buccaneers, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-31 13:41 GMT+08:00

