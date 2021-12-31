Alexa
Odigie scores 22 to carry Troy over Texas St. 78-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 11:55
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Efe Odigie scored a season-high 22 points and Troy beat Texas State 78-63 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both squads.

Zay Williams scored 11 points for Troy (10-4) which won its fifth consecutive game. Khalyl Waters scored 10 and ball-hawking Duke Miles posted five steals.

The Trojans scored a season-high 45 points after halftime.

Isiah Small scored 17 points for the Bobcats (9-4), Nighael Ceaser 16 and Caleb Asberry 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-31 13:40 GMT+08:00

