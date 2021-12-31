Alexa
Maric scores 24 to lead UALR over Georgia Southern 78-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 11:33
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nikola Maric scored a season-high 24 points and Arkansas-Little Rock topped Georgia Southern 78-66 on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

CJ White scored 15 points for the Trojans (6-7), Marko Lukic scored 15 and had six rebounds and Isaiah Palermo had 12 points and six rebounds.

Prince Toyambi had 17 points for the Eagles (7-5), Elijah McCadden scored 15 and Andrei Savrasov scored 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-31 13:11 GMT+08:00

