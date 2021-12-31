Alexa
Funk, Reynolds II carry Saint Joseph's over Richmond 83-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 11:00
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taylor Funk scored 18 points and Saint Joseph's pummeled Richmond 83-56 on Thursday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Erik Reynolds II scored 17 points for the Hawks and Cameron Brown had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Hall had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Saint Joseph's (7-5).

Richmond (9-5) had a season-low 24 points after halftime and finished 27.8% shooting and saw its six-game win streak come to an end.

Grant Golden had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders (9-5, 0-1). Tyler Burton scored 11 points and Jacob Gilyard distributed six assists.

Updated : 2021-12-31 13:10 GMT+08:00

