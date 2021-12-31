Nyquist scores in SO, Blue Jackets beat Predators 4-3

Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier, right, carries the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke defends during the first period of an NHL hocke... Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier, right, carries the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, carries the puck up ice as Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier defends during the second period of an N... Columbus Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine, right, carries the puck up ice as Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Nashville Predators' Eeli Tolvanen, left, tries to knock the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the second period of an NHL ho... Nashville Predators' Eeli Tolvanen, left, tries to knock the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, D... Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg defends during the second period ... Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Patrik Laine, back in the lineup after missing 19 games with an oblique strain, scored, Alexandre Texier added a goal, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Michael McCarron, Nick Cousins and former Blue Jackets player Ryan Johansen scored in regulation for the Predators. Matt Duchene had two assists, and David Rittich made 26 saves for Nashville.

Laine gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the second period.

Cousins made it 2-2 at 15:31 of the second. His low angle shot went off the back of Merzlikins and rolled into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Johansen gave Nashville a 3-2 lead 35 seconds later on the power play.

Texier tied it at 3-all at 13:33 of the third period with a shot off the left post.

The Predators on Wednesday played for the first time since Dec. 17, lost 5-3 at the Washington Capitals and had their seven-game winning streak halted.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead on a goal by McCarron 2:50 in off a pass from the right side by Matt Luff. McCarron was in the high slot and his shot went under the crossbar.

McCarron was recalled from the taxi squad on Wednesday. It was his first goal this season in nine games.

Jenner tied it 1-1 at 6:26 by tipping a shot from Vladislav Gavrikov. Jenner practiced Wednesday for the first time since leaving the COVID-19 protocols. He leads the Blue Jackets with 12 goals.

NOTES: The Predators have three players in health and safety protocols. ... Columbus played for the first time since Dec. 16 at the Edmonton Oilers. They had five postponements.

UP NEXT

Nashville: Host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Columbus: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports