Patton carries Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 11:06
CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton tied his season high with 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Cleveland State stretched its home winning streak to seven games, topping Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81 on Thursday night.

Patton shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added eight assists.

Tre Gomillion had 19 points for Cleveland State (7-3, 3-0 Horizon League). D'Moi Hodge added 19 points. Broc Finstuen had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for the Mastodons (5-6, 1-2). Jalon Pipkins added 15 points. Deonte Billups had 15 points.

Updated : 2021-12-31 13:09 GMT+08:00

