Holden scores 22 to lead Wright State over Milwaukee 80-75

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 10:53
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State edged past Milwaukee 80-75 on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin had 14 points for Wright State (5-7, 2-1 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tim Finke had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee totaled 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

DeAndre Gholston scored a season-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Panthers (3-9, 1-2). Josh Thomas added 15 points and Joey St. Pierre had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-31 13:09 GMT+08:00

