Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cain scores 22 to lift Oakland past Robert Morris 79-61

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 10:39
Cain scores 22 to lift Oakland past Robert Morris 79-61

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Oakland defeated Robert Morris 79-61 on Thursday night.

Trey Townsend had 18 points and five steals for Oakland (8-4, 3-0 Horizon League). Jalen Moore added 15 points and 10 assists, and Osei Price had 11 points and six rebounds.

Oakland posted a season-high 20 assists.

Kam Farris had 14 points for the Colonials (2-10, 0-3). Jaron Williams added 12 points and Kahliel Spear had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-31 12:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's total imported Omicron cases rise to 50
Taiwan's total imported Omicron cases rise to 50
"