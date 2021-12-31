Alexa
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 10:32
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Georgia Amoore scored 20 and Virginia Tech dismantled 15th-ranked Duke 77-55 on Thursday night.

Kitley recorded her sixth double-double of the season which leads the Atlantic Coast Conference. She also collected three steals. Amoore grabbed six rebounds, distributed six assists and committed just one turnover. The two combined to make 16 of the Hokies' 24-made baskets.

Virginia Tech (10-2, 2-0 ACC) made all 20 of its foul shot attempts.

Aisha Sheppard sank three foul shots for Virginia Tech with 7:13 left to play in the first quarter for a 5-2 lead and the Hokies never trailed again.

Virginia Tech led 19-13 after the first and proceeded to break the game open outscoring Duke 20-8 in the second. A 20-10 third quarter in the Hokies' favor made it 59-31.

Elizabeth Balogun led Duke with 22 points in the Blue Devils' (9-2) conference opener. The rout was Duke's worst defeat since No. 2-ranked Louisville beat it 73-49 on Dec. 9, 2020.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-31 12:08 GMT+08:00

