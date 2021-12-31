Alexa
Warrick scores 20 to lift N. Kentucky over Green Bay 79-74

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 10:43
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 20 points to help Northern Kentucky beat Green Bay 79-74 on Thursday night.

Trevon Faulkner scored 19 points for Northern Kentucky (5-7, 1-2 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 11 points and grabbed six rebounds and Trey Robinson scored 10 points and collected six boards.

Kamari McGee had 15 points for the Phoenix (2-10, 1-2) now losers in five straight games. Emmanuel Ansong scored 14 points and Japannah Kellogg III 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-31 12:08 GMT+08:00

