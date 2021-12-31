Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Moultrie leads Kennesaw St. past Toccoa Falls 108-51

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 10:33
Moultrie leads Kennesaw St. past Toccoa Falls 108-51

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jamir Moultrie had a career-high 23 points as Kennesaw State rolled past Toccoa Falls 108-51 on Thursday night. Chris Youngblood added 22 points for the Owls. Youngblood also had six rebounds and five steals.

Spencer Rodgers had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Kennesaw State (5-8). Kasen Jennings added 13 points.

Kennesaw State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Kennesaw State registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 30 assists.

Kennesaw State dominated the first half and led 43-24 at halftime. The Owls' 65 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Luke Hartenburg had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-31 12:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan's total imported Omicron cases rise to 50
Taiwan's total imported Omicron cases rise to 50
"