Quisenberry carries Fordham past La Salle 69-61

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 10:47
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 19 points as Fordham got past La Salle 69-61 on Thursday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Josh Colon-Navarro added 17 points and Chuba Ohams had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Antrell Charlton had nine assists for Fordham (8-5).

Clifton Moore scored a career-high 26 points and had five blocks for the Explorers (5-6). Mamadou Doucoure added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jack Clark had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-31 12:08 GMT+08:00

