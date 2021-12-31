Alexa
No. 7 Alabama women open SEC play with victory over Alabama

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/31 09:39
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 16 points, Tamari Key added 13 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Tennessee beat Alabama 62-44 on Thursday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Leading by six at halftime, the Lady Volunteers (12-1) missed their first seven shots of the third quarter as the Crimson Tide (9-3) rallied to tie it at 35.

A 3-pointer by Tennessee’s Tess Darby as the shot clock expired with a minute left in the third quarter gave the Lady Vols a lead they never lost.

Brittany Davis scored 12 points for Alabama, and JaMaya Mingo-Young added 11.

Tennessee scoring leader Jordan Horston missed her second straight game because of an illness that school officials said is not COVID-19.

NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 79, SYRACUSE 43

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in North Carolina's victory over Syracuse.

Deja Kelly also had 12 points for North Carolina (12-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Teisha Hyman had 11 points for Syracuse (8-5, 1-2). The Orange shot 21%.

