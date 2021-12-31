Taipei's Sherwood Hotel to close on February 15, 2022

The entrance to the Sherwood Hotel, Taipei. (Facebook, The Sherwood Taipei photo) The entrance to the Sherwood Hotel, Taipei. (Facebook, The Sherwood Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s Sherwood Hotel announced on Thursday (Dec. 30) that it will cease operations from February 15, 2022.

The hotel has been accommodating guests in Taipei’s Songshan District for over three decades. The hotel said their team will handle unclaimed dining coupons or accommodation coupons appropriately, according to a CNA report.

In a statement, the hotel said it has hosted famous political leaders, world celebrities, and its team of star chefs and professional staff has worked hard to entertain its guests. It encourages patrons to visit the Taipei Marriott Hotel in Dazhi in the future, which is under the same ownership as the Sherwood, which it says will offer the same standard of friendly service.