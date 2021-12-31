3 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Dec. 30), marking the 23rd intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance airplane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

A total of 83 Chinese aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone so far in December, including 46 fighter jets, 2 bombers, and 35 spotter planes.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)



Flight path of Chinese planes on Dec. 30. (MND image)