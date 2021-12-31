Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had 'hit list'

By Associated Press
2021/12/31 03:53
Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had 'hit list'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others.

The man was pulled over while driving eastbound on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21, the Des Moines Register reported Thursday. Authorities say in criminal complaint that police stopped the man because he was driving aggressively.

Police said the man made concerning comments about Biden during the traffic stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff's Office for questioning. He told investigators that he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power, and that if freed, he'd carry out his plan, according to the criminal complaint.

The man is charged with one count of making threats to a former president. Authorities say additional charges could be added by a grand jury in a later indictment.

The defendant’s attorneys filed a notice Thursday that he intends to rely on an insanity defense.

Updated : 2021-12-31 05:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
Suspects paraded through Chinese streets like Cultural Revolution
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
China freezes US$94 million assets of Taiwanese couple over alleged pyramid scheme
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwan's total imported Omicron cases rise to 50
Taiwan's total imported Omicron cases rise to 50
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
Japanese expats in Taiwan gear up for potential cross-strait conflict
"