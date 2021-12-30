Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) Market 2021 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global market for intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the period 2016 to 2027 to reach $3.1 billion by 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) as the name suggests is a monitoring technique which refers to a group of procedures used during surgery to monitor neural pathways during high-risk neurosurgical, orthopedic, peripheral nerve, and vascular surgeries. These procedures assist surgeons in preventing damage and preserving functionality of the nervous system. IONM is used in most of the surgical procedures. Similar techniques as used in IONM are now used in a few kinds of operations for guiding the surgeon in an operation to help obtain the best results

On the basis of types, electromyography (EMG) is by far the fastest growing segment of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) market and it is expected to reach $678.1 million in 2027.

Some other factors driving the IONM market are significant reduction in morbidity and mortality rates, increasing awareness of IONM techniques, growing corporate agreements, and such others.

Based on procedures, spinal procedures commands largest market share of global IONM market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% for the period 2016 to 2027. On the other hand, orthopedic segment is expected to be the fastest growing procedures for Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring market.

Currently, one of the major challenges market is facing is shortage of skilled personnel, which is limiting the growth of global IONM market at a greater extent.

Geographically, North America is one of the major revenue generator as well as producer of IONM devices; this is due to high adoption rate. Also, technological advancements coupled with improved R&D processes is boosting the growth of global intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring market in Asian region.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global IONM market include; Accurate Monitoring LLC (U.S.), Argos Neuromonitoring LP (U.S.), Cadwell Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Computational Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), EMOTIV (Australia), Medtronic (U.S.), NuVasive (U.S.), and others. ?

Study Objectives of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

? To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, Procedure, procedure, method and source for global intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring market.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

? To provide economic factors that influences the global intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring market.

Target Audience

> Medical devices companies

> Radiologist

> Research Laboratories

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Component and Raw Material Suppliers

> Service Suppliers

> Potential Investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> The Asian and Europe IONM market is expected to grow rapidly during 2016 to 2027; whereas, North America will remain the largest market by 2027.

> By methods, non-invasive segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2016 to 2027.

> Based on the sources, in-house segment commands the largest market share of global intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring market; registered 60.0% share in 2015

> Cadwell Laboratories Inc., NuVasive, Medtronic, are so far the leading market players for IONM market globally

Regional and Country Analysis of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the Asia intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring market is poised to reach $XX billion by 2027, to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% during the forecasted period. European market was valued at $ XX million in 2015, and expected to reach at $ 586.7 million by 2027. North America continues to be the leading region and valued at $714.5 million in 2015.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

