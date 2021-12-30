MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Research Report by Growth Size, Key Segmentation and Competitive Landscape to 2030

MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the MENA Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by region.

Family/indoor entertainment center (FEC) is a miniature indoor amusement park, which is developed especially for families with children to teenagers-, and is often entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups.

FECs majorly serve larger metropolitan areas, and are small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than a traditional amusement park. In addition, FECs are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any merriment and experience of customers.

Surge in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming & entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the MENA region are the key factors that drive the growth of the MENA family indoor entertainment centers market. However, shift in preference of tech-savvy consumers toward home gaming & mobile devices, high initial cost of FECs, and increase in ticket prices majorly restrict the market growth.

On the contrary, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities and integration of food & beverage and games such as participatory play are anticipated to create significant opportunities for growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Moreover, substantial rise in investments by malls to attract consumers and integration of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) gaming zones in FECs are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market include Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Kidzania, Funcity, SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Legoland, CAVU Designwerks Inc., a Majid Al Futtaim Company (Magic Planet), Landmark Group, and Adventureland

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the MENA family/indoor entertainment center market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

– The MENA family/indoor entertainment center market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the MENA family/indoor entertainment center market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY VISITOR DEMOGRAPHICS

– Families with children (0-8)

– Families with children (9-12)

– Teenagers (13-19)

– Young Adults (20-25)

– Adults (Ages 25+)

BY FACILITY SIZE

– Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

– 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

– 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

– 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

– 1 to 10 acre

– 11 to 30 acre

– Over 30 acre

BY REVENUE SOURCE

– Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

– Food & Beverages

– Merchandising

– Advertisement

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Arcade Studios

– AR & VR gaming Zones

– Physical Play Activities

– Skill/Competition Games

– Others

BY TYPE

– Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

– Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

– Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

– Location-Based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

BY COUNTRY

– Egypt

– Saudi Arabia

– United Arab Emirates

– Bahrain

– Kuwait

– Rest of MENA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

