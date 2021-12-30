Dental Prosthetics Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies and Industry Segmentation by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on dental prosthetics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global dental prosthetics market is expected to reach USD 5659.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Dental prosthetics is also known as Prosthodontics. Dental prosthetics are mostly in use for the improvement of damaged or deficient teeth. It improves functions as well as appearance of teeth.

The global dental prosthetics market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises denture, crown, bridges, veneer, abutment, inlays. Of which bridges segment holds 27.6% market share in global dental prosthetic market by type and expected to reach USD 1601.9 million by 2023 from USD 1071.8 million in 2016. Crown is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of type of material it is segmented into porcelain-fused-to-metal (pfm), metal, all ceramic, and others. Of which porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) segment holds 39.5% market share of dental prosthetics by type of material and expected to reach US$ 2132.8 million by 2023.

On the basis of end user it is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories. Of which hospitals and clinics holds 80.7% market share of dental prosthetics by end user and expected to reach USD 4475.4 million by 2023 from USD 3133.8 million in 2016. Dental research laboratories is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share 38.4% of global dental prosthetics market and is expected to reach USD 2031.7 million by 2023 from USD 1490.8 million in 2016. APAC market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global dental prosthetics market include : Henry Schein, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), 3M (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Osstem Prosthetics (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global dental prosthetics market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global dental prosthetics market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economical factors that influences the global dental prosthetics market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global dental prosthetics market

Target Audience

> Dental Prosthetics suppliers

> Dental Prosthetics manufacturers

> Dental research laboratories

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> North America accounted for the largest market share in the global dental prosthetics market, USD 1490.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 2031.7 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 6.3%

> Crown market segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of and 5.3% in the global dental prosthetics market, by types

> Hospitals and clinics is contributing remarkable share in the market registering 80.7% in the global dental prosthetics market, by end users in 2016

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

