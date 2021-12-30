Surgical Suture Market 2021 Research Analysis on Competitive landscape and Key Vendors, Forecast by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Straight suture market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The straight suture market is commanding the largest market share of 25.4% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 988.1 million in 2023 for USD 781.1 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.4% % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Surgical suture is a medical device are used in the closure of most wound types. The suture allow the healing tissue hold together to keep the wound closed together once they are removed. There are various types of suture needles are available in the market, these sutures are both absorbable and non-absorbable in nature. Various type of suture needles are available in the market such as, taper point needle, spatula needle, coronar tip needle, taper cutting, triangle needle, and others. Sometimes, the principle of choosing a suture needle also depends upon the type of tissue. The market for surgical suture is rising due to factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures, reimbursement policy, increasing healthcare expenditure.

The total surgical suture market is expected to reach USD 3,809.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecasted period.

The global surgical suture market by type is divided into eyed and eyeless. Eyeless market is holds the largest market share of 55.7% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 2,165.9 million in 2023 for USD 1,712.8 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.4% % during forecast period. The global surgical suture market by end user is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital, clinics, and others. Hospital market is commanding the largest market share of 31.40% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 1,229.4 million in 2023 for USD 965.9 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period.

On the basis of region the global surgical suture market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. America is commanding the largest market share of 33.4% in 2016 with countries like US and Canada playing a prominent role in the development of the market. US market is expected to reach US$ 859.5 million in 2023 from US$ 651.8 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global surgical suture market include Roboz Surgical Instrument (U.S.), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S.), Hill-Rom (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (U.S.) and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global surgical suture market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global surgical suture market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global surgical suture market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global surgical suture market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The surgical suture global market and is expected to reach USD 3,809.4 million by 2023

> Straight suture market is commanding the largest market share of 25.4% in 2016.

> America holds the largest market share of 33.4% of suture needles market and is anticipated to reach USD 1,291.6 million by the end of forecast period

> Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

