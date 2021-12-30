Biometrics in the Government Market 2021 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Outcomes of the Five Forces Analysis by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on global Biometrics in the Government market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The Global Biometrics in Government Market is likely to record around 17.09% CAGR, thus seeing a large development during the said forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Global Biometrics in Government Market Research Report: by Type (Fingerprint Identification, DNA Analysis, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition and Voice Recognition), by Application (Border Control, Public Safety, E-Passport, Voter Registration, Latent Fingerprint Matching, National ID, E-Visas and Healthcare and Welfare) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2025

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Market analysis

The rising requirement for investigation and safety and security in several countries is the prime driver for the market that has ran an increase in government creativities to accept biometric expertise. Data privacy anxieties amongst the grassroots position a serious challenge for the government when applying biometric technology-based systems across public services. Collective government creativities to adopt biometrics and rising labors to alleviate violence pressures are issues probable to drive the biometrics in government market during the forecast period.

Though, high disposition cost is likely to bound market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in biometrics are expected to perform as growth openings for the global biometrics in government market during the forecast period. The biometrics market is extremely competitive with the presence of many vendors that offer feature-rich and groundbreaking solutions to their government clients. It has become a favored option for government activities for confirmation and identification resolutions.

The biometric producers comprise companies involved in manufacturing biometric schemes based on various recognition type. Voice recognition software uses analog-to-digital change method to adapt voice signals into digital signals. Iris recognition uses pattern-recognition techniques to verify the identity of a person using the several colors and patterns existing in the iris. Based on type, the market has been classified as fingerprint identification, DNA analysis, iris recognition, face recognition, and voice recognition. The fingerprint identification segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. it is predictable to reord the advanced CAGR during the forecast period.

Fingerprint recognition or identification is a general method of biometric authentication, which is used for authentication on computer systems with the help of the imprints made by the minute ridge formations or patterns found on the fingertips. Face recognition technology can sense faces in images, measure their features, and match them against stored templates in a database. Facial recognition biometrics is used by the US government at airports, mobile phone makers in products, colleges, social media companies, retailers, and airlines at departure gates respectively.

Market segmentation

The Global Biometrics in Government Market has been segmented by Type under which is included face recognition, Fingerprint identification, , iris Recognition, voice recognition and DNA analysis, then segmented by Application and is given further for voter registration, Border control, e-passport service, latent fingerprint matching, healthcare and welfare, e-visas, public safety, for national ids, etc. By Region it’s spread across regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and rest of the world respectively.

The Global Biometrics in Government Market is likely to record around 17.09% CAGR, thus seeing a large development during the said forecast period. During December 2018, Gemalto attained Green Bit, a ground-breaking worker of biometric scanners, along with a strategic team headquartered in Italy (Turin) and industrial base in China (Tianjin). Green Bit roughly employs around 50 people. During July 2017, HID Global acquired Arjo Systems SAS, a benefactor of corporeal and digital identity solutions for secure government ID applications. The whole market was valued at USD 5,460.1 Million in the year 2018; it is predictable to reach around USD 16,252.2 Million by the year 2025.

North America assessed for the major market value in the year 2018 and the whole market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 17.3% during the said forecast period. During April 2019, Innovatrics launched ABIS7 which covers autonomous and configurable elements to deliver supple and profitable solutions for face, fingerprint and iris recognition technologies to government, enterprises and law enforcement interventions and agencies. Also, during the same period Jenetric GmbH signed a contract with the German federal police to contrivance Livetouch Quattro fingerprint scanner to govern ton border entry and exit arrangements During March 2019, Innovatrics tossed SmartFace 3.0, for both safety purpose and trade customer investigation and in attendance systems. During September 2018, Idemia tossed a contactless OneLook device to capture, match and develop face and iris biometrics.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Biometrics in Government Market is split in regions like US, Canada and Mexico in NA, followed by Europe including Germany, Russia, France, UK, Spain, Italy and the Rest of Europe, while Asia-Pacific comprises of regions like India, South Korea, China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand Australia & New-Zealand and the rest of Asia-Pacific respectively. In South America, there are comprised regions of Chile, Columbia, Brazil, Peru and the Rest of South America and last comes the region of Middle East and Africa.

The North American market is assessed to observe a phenomenal evolution of the Global Biometrics in Government Market due to the reasoning of the high manufacturing and is predictable to display a reasonable growth rate during the said forecast period to 2025. Rising alertness about safety, attendance and other rules and regulations by the governments in the said region and are boosting the progress of the Global Biometrics in Government Market. The regions also provide the historic market size (2018), the segmentation (Component/Solution/Industry, which is driving the market, the growth rate by 2025 etc.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Biometrics in Government Market are huge corporates, SMEs, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Biometrics in Government Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Biometrics in Government Market are companies like Jenetric GmbH (Germany), id3 Technologies (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), HID Global Corporation (US), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Innovatrics (Slovakia), IDEMIA (France) and Aware Inc (US).

Regional analysis

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

