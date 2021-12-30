Mobile Wallet Market 2021 : Research Report Analysis By Competition, Sales, Revenue, Industry Size, Share And Forecasted Data From 2021 To 2030 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

The mobile wallet provides a convenient solution for any business that allows customers to purchase their products online with greater ease, therefore driving sales. As mobile use grows rapidly, users begin to go online more often via mobile and even shop via mobile. With the mobile wallet, it is possible to hold all the items that a physical wallet would carry on the mobile device.

A mobile wallet is a virtual wallet payment service acronym as mWallet, digital wallet, or eWallet. It is a mobile technology that makes in-store payments conveniently and is also used by merchants by listing to its desired mobile wallet service provider. In simple terms, a mobile wallet is an application that allows it users to send and receive money from its mobile device. It is a form of a mobile-commerce model designed for the convenience and ease of access to a user’s payment services.

The mobile wallet market has evolved as a result of advancements in the mobile phone technology and is expected to grow exponentially in near future, favored by continuous R&D in the smartphone technology and lowering security concerns. The widespread smartphone adoption in the developed markets and its increasing penetration levels in the developing markets are influencing the growth of the mobile wallet market positively. Increase in awareness levels, the ubiquity of mobile phones, and advancements in the mobile phone technology drive the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the crucial drivers for this market are availability of user-friendly technologies and related advancements, rise in significance of social media and mobile data usage, increase in convenience factor, and high usage of mobile wallet functionalities (value-added services). However, factors such as high deployment costs, security concerns, and lack of awareness pertaining to mobile phone wallet technology may impede the growth of the stated market moderately. Furthermore, surge in adoption of near field communication technology by retailers and consumers is expected to propel the growth of the mobile wallet market.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the global mobile wallet market, which include Amazon Web Services Inc., American Express Banking Corp., Apple Inc., Alipay.com, AT&T Inc., Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and VISA Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which helped drive the growth of the global mobile wallet market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Proximity

– Remote

By Technology

– Near Field Communication

– QR Code

– Text based/Short message service

– Digital Only

By Industry Vertical

– Hospitality & Transportation

– Media & Entertainment

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Energy & Utilities

– Telecommunication

– Others

By End User

– Personal

– Business

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

