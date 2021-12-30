Earphone And Headphone Market 2021 Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Industry Scope by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Earphone and Headphone market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The global earphone and headphone market is relied upon to develop at ~9.30% CAGR during the conjecture time frame. The market worth came to USD 11785.5 million out of 2017 and is relied upon to reach USD 19853.5 million by 2023.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market.

Earphone and Headphone Market Research Report: by Type (Wired Headphones and Earphones, Wireless Headphones and Earphones) by Application (Fitness/Sports, Gaming & Virtual Reality, Media & Entertainment) Industry and by Region – Global Forecast till 2023

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Market analysis

Expanded reconciliation of new advances in earphones and headphones and expanding responsibility for tablets, mobile phones, and mp3 players are required to drive the earphone and headphone market during gauge period. In any case, the surprising expense of remote earphones and headphones represents a test for the market during figure period. Remote earphones and headphones regularly use Bluetooth transmission standard to transmit sound associated with different gadgets at the same time.

The global earphone and headphone market is relied upon to develop at ~9.30% CAGR during the conjecture time frame. The market worth came to USD 11785.5 million out of 2017 and is relied upon to reach USD 19853.5 million by 2023.

Market segmentation

The global earphone and headphone market is segmented on the basis of its application, type, and regional demand. On the basis of its type, the market is bifurcated into wireless earphone & headphone and Wired earphone & headphone. Based on its Application, the market is divided into gaming and virtual reality, fitness/sports, corporate, media & entertainment, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global earphone and headphone market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Denon Electronics (USA), LLC (US), Grado Labs Inc. (US), House of Marley, LLC (US), and Jays AB (Sweden), Apple Inc (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bose Corporation (US), Skullcandy Inc. (US), AIAIAI ApS (Denmark), AKG Acoustics GmbH (Austria), Audio-Technica Corporation (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the global earphone and headphone market.

