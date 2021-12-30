Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market will flood at 31.03% CAGR during the appraisal time frame (2018-2023) and achieve valuation in the overabundance of USD 16.65 billion by 2023.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market: By Component, Hardware and and Software. By Technology [(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others, By Application (Smartphones, Smart Wearable, Robotics, Automobile, Security Systems, and Medical Imaging), By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Telecommunication, Medical & Entertainment, Healthcare, and BFSI) and Region – Forecast Till 2023

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets are silicon-based chips that help AI innovations, for example, deep learning, machine learning, neural network processing, and natural language processing. These chipsets are planned with the end goal that they expend low power and offer high processing capacities to smart devices, for example, cell phones, and smart wearables.

These chipsets increment the operational presentation of the gadget with cutting edge augment reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and expository capacities and upgrade the client experience. Expansion of AI crosswise over telematics, social insurance, fabricating, customer among others is thinking about positively the global AI chipset market.

Market segmentation

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market is segmented on the basis of its component, application, technology, vertical and regional demand. Based on its Component, the market is divided into Hardware and Software. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into Smart Wearable, Smartphones, Robotics, Automobile, Medical Imaging, and Security Systems. On the basis of its technology, the market is segmented as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, and Others (Deep Learning and Computer Vision). Based on its Vertical, the market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Medical & Entertainment, Media & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, and Electronics.

Geographically,

the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, among others are some of the major players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

