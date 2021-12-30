Chipless RFID Market CAGR of 23.1% Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Chipless RFID Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider chipless RFID market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, chipless RFID market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global chipless RFID market was valued at $903.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,744.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2020 to 2027.

A chipless RFID system is equipped with a planar encoder (characteristically a printed pattern containing the ID code) & an antenna for communication with the reader. Due to low-cost conductive inks, the cost of the tag can be significantly reduced.

The chipless RFID system has benefits over conventional sensors due to its lower radiated power, lower cost, robustness, and longer storage life. Alternatively, chipless RFID system provide identification data & monitor several physical parameters of tagged items without having an active sensor in the circuitry.

The global chipless RFID market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the period of forecast. Factors such as high accuracy, low manufacturing cost, and providing more functions as compared to other alternatives drive the growth of the chipless RFID market.However, initially high capital investment is a major restraint to the global chipless RFID industry. In addition, growing shift of retailers toward chipless RFID is expected to create opportunities for chipless RFID industry.

The key players operating in the market include Alien Technology, LLC., Applied Wireless, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., iDTRONIC GmbH, Impinj, Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Tag

– Reader

BY FREQUENCY

– Low frequency

– High frequency

– Ultrahigh frequency

BY APPLICATION

– Smart Cards

– Smart Tickets

– Others

BY END USER

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Logistics and Transportation

– BFSI

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

