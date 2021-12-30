Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market 2021 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | by Report ocean

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider clinical trial imaging services market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, clinical trial imaging services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The clinical trial imaging services market accounted for $1,310 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,807.65 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Medical imaging is defined as creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention. It has become a major part of clinical trials and serves as a primary study endpoint. In addition, clinical trial imaging services are defined as a set of services which are offered by specialized imaging contract research organizations (CROs).

For instance, these CROs offer services which are used in management of imaging in clinical trials. Some of the services offered by these CROs include image read and analysis, clinical trial design and consulting and other services.

Furthermore, other such services include data management services, project management, and others. Moreover, through these services the CROs offer to manage several activities for sponsors. For instance, through reading and analytical services, the CROs manage the acquisition and transfer of images, de-identification, image quality check-up performance of image reading and others.

In addition, the CROs offer these services to sponsors or companies such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and academic & government research institutes. Furthermore, these services are offered for different type of therapeutic expertise such as oncology, neurology, endocrinology and others.

The major factors that contribute toward the growth of the clinical trial imaging services market include rise in the need to outsource imaging clinical trials across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as, rise in clinical trials due to surge in prevalence of chronic conditions, which require novel treatment option and rise in adoption of imaging in clinical trials leading to more outsourcing of these imaging related services also boost the growth of the clinical trial imaging services market.

In addition, advancements in the field of medical imaging technology is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market. However, challenges related to integration of imaging in clinical trials restricts the growth of the clinical trial imaging services market.

Conversely, increase in awareness toward the use of imaging in clinical trials and presence of imaging modality in development offers a lucrative opportunity for the clinical trial imaging services market growth.

The clinical trial imaging services market is segmented on the basis of service type, end user, therapeutic area, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By service type, the market is divided into clinical trial design and consultation services, reading and analytical services, operational imaging services, project and data management services, and others.

The major players in the clinical trial imaging services market are BioClinica, Inc., Biospective Inc., Calyx, ERT Clinical, Icon Plc, IXICO plc, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, Imaging Endpoints, Micron Inc, Median Technologies, Medpace Inc., Pharmtrace, and ProScan Imaging.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global clinical trial imaging services market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Service Type

o Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services

o Reading & Analytical Services

o Operational Imaging Services

o Project & Data Management Services

o Others

By Therapeutic Area

o Oncology

o Neurology

o Endocrinology

o Cardiology

o Gastroenterology

o Others

By End User

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Medical Device Manufacturers

o Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1532

