Proteomics Market CAGR of 12.2% 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

The global proteomics market was valued at $21,122.32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $49,978.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. This report provides an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The global proteomics market was valued at $21,122.32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $49,978.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins. It is a complex study as compared to genomics, as genomes are constant, while proteomes differ depending on the cells and time.

The global proteomics market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, owing to increased utility of proteomics in the diagnosis of diseases and identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of various diseases.

Factors such as rise in focus of key players toward product development, surge in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines, and technological advancements in proteomics are expected to drive the market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of instruments, and dearth of qualified researchers are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global proteomics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and services. The reagents segment is further classified into microarray, spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, immunoassay, and protein fractionation reagents. Likewise, the proteomics instruments segment is sub segmented into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. The spectrometry segment is subdivided into mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry.

The key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caprion Biosciences, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global proteomics market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2019-2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? Extensive analysis of the market by components helps to understand the various types of instruments used across geographies.

? Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

? Key market players have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analysed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

? Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Instruments

o Microarray

o Spectrometry

? Mass Spectrometry

? NMR Spectrometry

o X-ray Crystallography

o Chromatography

? HPLC Systems

? Ion Chromatography

? Affinity Chromatography

? Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

o Electrophoresis

o Surface Plasmon Resonance

o Protein Fractionation Reagents

– Reagents

o Microarray

o Spectroscopy

o X-ray Crystallography

o Chromatography

o Electrophoresis

o Immunoassay

o Protein Fractionation Reagents

– Services

By Application

– Drug Discovery

– Disease Diagnosis

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o China

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Single-mode Optical Fiber Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

