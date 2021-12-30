Horticulture Lighting Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Horticulture Lighting market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The Horticulture Lighting Market is projected to grow at 19.17% CAGR, witnessing significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Horticulture Lighting Market Research Report: by Technology (Fluorescent Lighting, High Intensity Discharge, LED, Others), Lighting Type (Toplighting, Interlighting), by Cultivation (Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture), by Application (Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Indoor Farming, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Forecast till 2024

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF192

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Analysis

The market was valued at USD 2476.5 Million in the year 2018; it is projected to reach USD 7040.0 Million by the year 2024. Horticulture is a branch of plant agriculture that deals with garden crops such as fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants Horticulture lighting is an artificial light source which is used to make it easier for photosynthesis. This process is very significant in areas where there is a lack of proper sunlight. Lack of sunlight or any other source of light required for photosynthesis makes the plants weak and incapable to grow. Europe is responsible for the major market value of USD 797.8 Million in the year 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.58% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF192

Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the market has been categorized as fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge, LED, others. The high-intensity discharge segment accounted for the larger market share in the year 2018, with a market value of USD 904.7 Million during the forecast period. The fluorescent lamps constitute the second-largest segment. Fluorescent lighting is a technology that depends on a chemical reaction inside a glass tube for creating light. High-intensity discharge (HID) is a type of gas-discharge lighting method that uses electrical current sent across two electrodes within plasma or ionized gas.

LED is a highly energy-efficient lighting technology and has the potential to fundamentally change the future of lighting.Rapid population growth and availability of limited arable land, government investments, and initiatives and an increased year-round high-quality yield are factors that are expected to lead horticulture lighting market during the forecast period. However, high capital cost associated with LED grow light technologies is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the adoption of vertical and indoor farming can offer a number of opportunities for the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period.

Major Players

Gavita (Netherlands), GE Lighting (US), Heliospectra (Sweden), Hortilux Schreder (Netherlands), Lumileds (Netherlands), PARsource (US), and Illumitex (US), Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Osram (Germany), Agrolux (Netherlands) are some of main players in Global Horticulture Lighting Market.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF192

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Horticulture Lighting Market, has been split into regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is projected to take over the horticulture lighting market during the forecast period due to the growth in city farming along with the advancement in technology.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF192

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/