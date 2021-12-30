Test and Measurement Equipment Market 2021 Research with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Report Ocean published a new report on the global Test and Measurement Equipment market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies from 2017 to 2030.

The Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market is expected to grow at 4.85% CAGR, witnessing significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market Research Report: by Product (General Purpose Test Equipment(Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Analyzers, Meters, Thermal Imagers, Bit Error Ratio Testers (BERT), Others), Wireless Test Equipment (Logic Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Network Simulators), Semiconductor Test Equipment, RF Test Chambers), by Component (Connectors, Cables Assemblies, Value Added Accessories), By Services (Professional Services (Integration Service, Repair/Support & Maintenance Service, Consulting Services), Managed Service), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Telecommunication, Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Forecast till 2025

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Analysis

The market was valued at USD 25,120.0 Million in the year 2018; it is expected to attain USD 34,586.38 Million by the year 2025. Test equipment generates signals and captures the responses from the various devices in the testing phase to ensure proper operation and identification of faults with the help of digital multimeters, oscilloscopes, and signal generators among others.

The devices used for the measurement of specific physical quantities are known as measurement equipment. This equipment is used in different industrial applications to measure length, weight, pressure, current, voltage, and temperature. Measuring instruments have been categorized as analog and digital. Analog equipment measures the magnitude of the quantity with the help of the movement of the pointer. North America responsible for the major market value of USD 7,815.5 Million in the year 2018; the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market has been segmented by product, by component, by service, by application and by region. Based on Product the market has been segmented into General Purpose Test Equipment(Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Analyzers, Meters, Thermal Imagers, Bit Error Ratio Testers (BERT), Others), Wireless Test Equipment (Logic Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Network Simulators), Semiconductor Test Equipment, RF Test Chambers. BERT is a signal quality as well as quantity measurement of digital communication and measures data integrity.

Based on component the market has been segmented into Connectors, Cables Assemblies, Value Added Accessories. Based on services the market has been segmented into Professional Services (Integration Service, Repair/Support & Maintenance Service, Consulting Services), Managed Service.

Based on application the market has been segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Telecommunication, Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive and based on region the market has been segmented into different regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. . The general-purpose test equipment segment accounted for the larger market share in the year 2018, with a market value of USD 9,500.4 million during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to dominate the test and measurement equipment market during the forecast period due to the growing development in the IT and telecom industry.

Major Players

The Key Players of Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market are National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), VIAVI Solutions Inc (US), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), IKM Instrutek AS (Norway), EXFO INC (Canada), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Spirent Communications PLC (US), ADVANTEST Corporation (Japan), Fortive Corporation (US), and Spectris PLC (UK) among others.

Regional Insights

North America is leading the Moisture Analyzer market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years. Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry. It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth. The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

